Unofficial Facebook groups raise concerns over student privacy (FSU News)

"There are countless ways incoming and current students at FSU can stay connected to the school’s community online, including popular Facebook groups created for each graduating class."—Source: FSU News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The proliferation of social networks means that there are more avenues for higher ed students to interact, gather, communicate, and collaborate. But our new social realities also create hosts of problems. One of the primary concerns noted in this piece is the transparency about who is "official" and who is not. Also, who are the vetted group members? What systems does your school have in place to ensure student privacy and safety? —Eduwire Editors