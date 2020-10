"BU has created a new department to address what President Robert A. Brown calls the “stunning transformations” from “massive amounts of data” in the University’s operations. The department, mostly staffed by existing employees, will require only one new position."—Source: BU Today

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

From student-produced videos to metrics from networked device, BU is taking a strategic, cohesive approach to its data. It's a bold move that should serve as a model. —Eduwire Editors