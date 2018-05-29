UBTech 2018: Merger Creates Larger Conference Focused on IT, Audiovisual Solutions (EdTech Magazine)

"UBTech 2018, which for the first time will incorporate the former Campus Technology Conference, will be held from June 4-6 in Las Vegas. The merger signals a larger, more robust event that will continue to focus on IT, with an emphasis on audiovisual (AV) solutions."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

UBTech is merging with the Campus Technology Conference this year. Read what they have in store for this Las Vegas event, including the Women in Technology Leadership Summit. —Eduwire Editors