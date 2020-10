"The University of Michigan's (U-M) Office of Academic Innovation has launched a new portal, Michigan Online, to bring all of the university's digital learning opportunities together in one place."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Michigan Online offers quick access to over 120 learning pathways, from MOOCs and certificates to specializations and micromasters, making it easier for students to navigate a growing pool of online opportunities. —Eduwire Editors