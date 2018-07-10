Topics

These Academics Spent the Last Year Testing Whether Your Phone Is Secretly Listening to You (Gizmodo)

"It’s the smartphone conspiracy theory that just won’t go away: Many, many people are convinced that their phones are listening to their conversations to target them with ads."—Source: Gizmodo

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Hmmm. The "Our Phones are Listening to Us" conspiracy can’t be put to bed just yet. This is a deep dive into the methods and strategies in place by the research team. The article ends on a noncommittal note, so it's not as satisfying as a solid "yes" or "no." Let the panic continue! —Eduwire Editors