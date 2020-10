"In the past year or so there's been a flurry of announcements from the big MOOC providers involving new degree programs based around their online courses. Earlier this year, for instance, Coursera announced six new degrees, including the first-ever MOOC-based Bachelors."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

MOOC-based online degrees are on the rise, and they are generating a new level of hype around the model. Is this second round of hype warranted? Only time will tell. —Eduwire Editors