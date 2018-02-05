The 'Huh?' Button (Inside Higher Ed)

"Perry Samson, a professor of climate and space sciences and engineering, has been teaching at the University of Michigan for 38 years. In his early teaching years, Samson thought that getting through a lecture without students asking many questions was a sign of a job well done. “I assumed that I’d nailed it. I’d do a little lecturer victory dance, throw down the chalk and leave the room.” "—Source: Inside Higher Ed



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A button students can press when they feel confused during a lecture might sound like a simple solution, but, for the professors who have embraced it, the button is changing the way they teach, making sure their presentations of course content hits the mark. —Eduwire Editors