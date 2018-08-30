Students are dropping out of college before even starting. Here’s how educators are trying to stop the trend. (The Washington Post)

"Every spring, thousands of high school seniors in the District make plans to go to college. Every summer, many of their ambitions get shelved as graduates miss registration deadlines, overlook the fine print in financial aid packages or shift course because of worries about jobs and money."—Source: The Washington Post

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of outreach can go a long way. Text messaging is proving to be an important tool to curb to keep admitted students on track for enrollment, remind students of important deadlines, and to curb summer melt. —Eduwire Editors