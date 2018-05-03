Smart Networks Use AI to Boost Performance (EdTech Magazine)

"As Wi-Fi demand continues to ramp up, campus IT staff will need all the help they can get to optimize performance. One promising solution is a cognitive network, also known as a smart or self-aware network."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Wondering how to make troubleshooting proactive rather than reactive? Look to the convergence of machine learning and smarter use of algorithms, and how they can increase network performance. AI might just hold the key for next-level, smarter network maintenance. —Eduwire Editors