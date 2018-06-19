Small Is Big: Innovative Approaches to Improve Institutional Information Security (EDUCAUSE Review)

"'Small is big!' proclaimed Dan Sanders, information security officer at Widener University, during a standing-room-only session on budget-conscious information security programs at the 2018 EDUCAUSE Security Professionals Conference. The session focused on sharing resources to help information security practitioners successfully protect institutional IT resources and data when they either have very limited resources or are just beginning to build an information security program."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When it comes to information security, a little bit of creative thinking can lear to big, cost-effective improvements. —Eduwire Editors