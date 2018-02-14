Sharing Courses? Google It (Inside Higher Ed)

"Presidents of six small liberal arts colleges in rural Michigan have been talking for a decade about the possibility of adopting a consortium model to facilitate sharing courses and other resources. Online programs are increasingly popular solutions to this issue in higher education, but they don't necessarily meet the small-classroom characteristics of a liberal arts education."—Source: Inside Higher Ed



WHY THIS MATTERS:

This new cross-college course sharing platform capitalizes on Google’s new Jamboard to facilitate interactive videoconferencing. This model offers big opportunities for students, who can be enrolled at one college while taking courses at another through the shared system. —Eduwire Editors