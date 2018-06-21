Putting the Shine Back on the Academic Innovation Apple (The EvoLLLution)

"This month marks five years since I gave up my tenured faculty position to become the inaugural director of the University System of Maryland’s (USM) William E. Kirwan Center for Academic Innovation. That was June of 2013, shortly after The New York Times declared 2012 as “The Year of the MOOC”—when the discourse around disruption was at peak and academic leaders were predicting that “a tsunami” was coming with respect to technology’s impact on higher education."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The Year of the MOOC. Remember that? This fascinating PoV underscores the importance of anchoring all edtech, from to data analytics to videoconferencing, in one goal: to support "academic excellence and student success." —Eduwire Editors