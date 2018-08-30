People movers go to college (University Business)

"If Judy Jetson enrolled in college, she might have hopped aboard a self-driving shuttle to get across campus for her astrophysics class and then tapped a few buttons to summon a driver to take her home to her parents, Elroy, Astro and Rosie."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Tech-driven transportation trends are making an impact on college campuses, from autonomous shuttles to ride-sharing apps. University Business looks at how we can integrate and leverage these technologies for a better campus experience. —Eduwire Editors