Overcoming multi-cloud security challenges (eCampus News)

"Over the past decade, technology that supports e-learning environments in higher education settings has evolved rapidly. This has enabled a number of benefits for education, such as more efficient teaching and sharing of information, personalized lessons to let students progress at their own pace, and great cost savings. To bring cloud-based technologies into higher education, students are accessing these tools from their laptops or mobile devices."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While multi-cloud environments offer a host of benefits to institutions, they also come with a unique set of security challenges. eCampus News walks us through keeping campus data safe when running multiple clouds. —Eduwire Editors