Online Courses Are Harming the Students Who Need the Most Help (The New York Times)

"A single teacher can reach thousands of students in an online course, opening up a world of knowledge to anyone with an internet connection. This limitless reach also offers substantial benefits for school districts that need to save money, by reducing the number of teachers. "—Source: The New York Times



WHY THIS MATTERS:

All online courses are not created equally — this is true in terms of their scale, structure, and effectiveness. While all MOOCs are online courses, not all online courses are MOOCs. This article glosses over smaller-scale courses that live online and offer more interaction for individual students. —Eduwire Editors