OER and Dual Enrollment (Inside Higher Ed)

By ()

"A few years ago Myra Snell coined the term “stupiphany” to describe that forehead-slapping moment when you realize something that’s so obvious in retrospect that you feel stupid for not having seen it sooner.

I had one of those this week around OER and dual enrollment."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

High school students are already accustomed to free textbooks — imagine the sticker shock if they enroll in a college course. Embracing OER could boost dual enrollment programs in a big way, making them more accessible to all students. —Eduwire Editors