Nonprofit University Buys For-Profit College For Its Tech Platform (EdSurge)

"A company called UniversityNow—which attracted more than $40 million in venture backing and ran an experimental for-profit college—has been sold to the nonprofit National University system, which plans to use the company’s technology platform to deliver its online courses."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Imagine getting an email indicating that your university is closing or rebranding, but you might be welcome elsewhere. That is what happened here. The university operated by UniversityNow (Patten University) will soon cease operations. Is this a bellwether for more acquisitions? —Eduwire Editors