New Virginia Law Mandates Creation of OER Guidelines (Campus Technology)

"A new Virginia law mandates creation of guidelines for open educational resources at colleges and universities. HB 454 requires the governing boards of public institutions to implement guidelines for the adoption and use of low-cost and no-cost OER in their courses offered at such institution."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While this mandate won’t require instructors to only use OER, creating guidelines could offer support to faculty who aren’t sure how to make the leap to offering textbook alternatives. —Eduwire Editors