Topics

New UVA Lab Links Cyber and Physical Worlds (EdTech Magazine)

By ()

New UVA Lab Links Cyber and Physical Worlds (EdTech Magazine)

"In February, the University of Virginia School of Engineering debuted its interdisciplinary Link Lab, a 17,000-square-foot space where researchers are developing innovative, dynamic systems that connect the cyber and physical worlds."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The Link Lab brings together a unique mix of students and faculty across departments from medicine to engineering, while also bringing in professionals to help give the students real-world experience in blending cyber and physical realms. —Eduwire Editors