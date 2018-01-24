In Evolving World of Microcredentials, Students, Colleges and Employers Want Different Things (EdSurge)

"Many colleges these days are experimenting with short-form online degrees to try to reach new audiences and offer new options, often at a lower cost. And new upstart providers are also getting into the mix, including coding bootcamps and startups like Udacity, which offers unaccredited nanodegrees. These trends raise a host of questions about the future of credentialing. "—Source: EdSurge



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Microcredentials are all the rage, but the needs of all the different stakeholders aren’t all the same. Read how these differences are impacting the future of credentialing. —Eduwire Editors