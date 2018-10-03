Making the Case for Student Success Technology (EDUCAUSE Review)

"While many of us were personally inspired by our higher education experience, many of us also take for granted that colleges and universities are the "ticket out of poverty" or the beginning of a wonderful journey of enlightenment, curiosity, and insight. National statistics relentlessly remind us that a discouraging number of our students experience something altogether less inspirational when they begin the journey but do not complete it with a degree or certificate."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When you look at the rates of college completion, it’s clear that a good number of students need some help to keep them on the path to success. Read about the technologies that have been developed to boost retention and support students when they need it most. —Eduwire Editors