Learn how to make your campus-to-campus videoconferences immersive (eCampus News)

"Higher-ed instructors are always looking for new ways to make their courses more attractive, engaging, and convenient for students. Doing so helps institutions remain competitive and ensures they are meeting students’ needs. One way that many colleges do this is by using videoconferencing technology to connect far-away classrooms or campuses to each other to provide better access to courses."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to embrace cutting edge videoconferencing technology that goes beyond the basics and makes the experience more immersive, read how Rutgers University connects their campuses for synchronous lectures. —Eduwire Editors