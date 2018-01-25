Laptops And Phones In The Classroom: Yea, Nay Or A Third Way? (NPR)

"'If something on their desk or in their pocket dings, rings or vibrates — they will lose focus.'

'Students are doing so much in class, distraction and disruption isn't really something I worry about.'

How should teachers — both K-12 and college — deal with the use of computers and phones by students in class?"—Source: NPR



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Where do you stand on laptops and smartphones in the classroom? According to much of the insight in this article, a flexible perspective might best serve a wide array of learners. —Eduwire Editors