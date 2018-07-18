Keeping Online Courses Fresh: Valuable, but Costly (Inside Higher Ed)

"Mary Niemiec, associate vice president for distance education at the University of Nebraska, hears all the time from faculty members and others who believe online courses must cost less to produce than face-to-face classes because they can be left untouched after launch. She wants everyone who still believes that to understand why they’re wrong."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, keeping online course content updated makes sure your institution’s offerings hit all the right notes with students, but it will cost your institution a pretty penny. How do you maintain balance? —Eduwire Editors