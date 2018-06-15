Innovation Perseverance: Launching Innovative Ideas into the Main Campus Culture (The EvoLLLution)

"Universities are fantastic proving grounds for new ideas, invention and discovery. It is baked into the academic culture and especially visible in researcher-led laboratories and grant-funded research activity. However, any trigger for “change” impacting campus culture has the potential to cause relentless resistance and even steadfast innovators are challenged to objectively defend ideas, compromise on the original vision or pivot into a completely different direction. Or even worse, fail due to lack of continued support. This seems to happen over and over again and is where perseverance comes into focus."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Fostering a culture of innovation on campus is no small task, but it is a necessary component if you want edtech initiatives to find firm footing. —Eduwire Editors