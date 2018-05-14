How to maintain the balance between security and privacy (eCampus News)

"We’re in a unique moment in history, where the negative consequences of organizations tracking our digital traffic are painfully clear. It’s certainly understandable that 'security measures' can seem to many people more like intrusive surveillance than personal protection. But a lack of defenses will also have negative consequences for our safety and feeling of trust."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed institutions want to keep the network secure while allowing users to feel a sense of open access — this can be a tricky balance to achieve. —Eduwire Editors