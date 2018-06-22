How to boost completion rates (Education Dive)

"With the nation's average six-year college completion rate for first-time, full-time students hovering around 59% according to the National Center for Education Statistics, institutions are constantly searching for best practices and strategies to enhance graduation outcomes."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With college completion rates under 60%, helping students stay on the path to completion is no small task. How could technology help? While OER and online courses offer lower costs, could they also require access to technology, which could prove to be a barrier for some students. —Eduwire Editors