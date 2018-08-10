How our campus supports active learning and collaboration (eCampus News)

"Active learning continues to be a hot topic in higher education and we have had many requests to help design spaces with technology to support that teaching style. Most instructional spaces at West Chester University in Pennsylvania are designed for bring your own device (BYOD) so that students and faculty can bring in their own computers, smartphones, or tablets. We wanted to provide tech that faculty, staff, and students can access from their personal devices, regardless of hardware platform, including our learning management system, Office 365/OneDrive, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), cloud printing, wireless presentation, mobile on-demand lecture capture, and mobile videoconferencing."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

West Chester University has migrated away from VGA and locked in some amazing best practices for BYOD. The are enhancing their services with branding. Read this exciting first-person perspective in e-Campus News. Go, Rams! —Eduwire Editors