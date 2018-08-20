Topics

How EdTech Will Structure College Life for the Class of 2022 (eLearning Inside News)

"It’s hard to believe it, but the class of 2022 is about to arrive on campus. Unlike anyone who started college back in the 20th century or even early-21st century, today’s incoming freshmen are likely to arrive on campus already wired and prepared for a thoroughly blended learning experience. But hybrid online and in-person classes are not the only distinguishing feature of postsecondary education. Discover how EdTech will structure college life for the class of 2022 on five profound levels."—Source: eLearning Inside News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The class of 2022 will be more influenced by education technology than any students that came before them. Read how edtech will impact their experience. —Eduwire Editors