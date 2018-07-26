How an open-source education can help students gain an edge (EdScoop)

"Colleges and universities have long used open source to build their websites, create educational software, improve access to learning tools and more. Some, such as San Jacinto College, are actually making college more accessible and affordable through innovative uses of open-source software. Others, including Indiana University, are actively part of the Open Source Initiative."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, your institutions may use a number of open-source technologies, but do you formally educate your students about the benefits? Read why a strong foundation in open can help them on the road to success. —Eduwire Editors