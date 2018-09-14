Here’s how your campus can tap into extended reality (eCampus News)

"Extended reality has enormous implications for higher education, but the challenge lies in ensuring these technologies are both evenly distributed and used appropriately for teaching and learning."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The educational potential of extended reality has been fueling major hype, but these emerging, immersive technologies need to be integrated in meaningful ways and tapping into relevant content for them to make an impact on the learning experience. —Eduwire Editors