Google and the College Search (Inside Higher Ed)

"Recently, Google released a new tool to help college-bound high schoolers find clear, consistent and critical admissions information about the schools they’re considering, including demographics, tuition costs and post-graduation salaries."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Now that Google has rolled out their new college search tool, it’s important to make sure your institution takes advantage of the opportunities it presents. From making sure your school is represented accurately to getting verified, Inside Higher Ed shares some solid advice. —Eduwire Editors