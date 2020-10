"Online education provider Coursera and Google have teamed up to offer a six-course certificate in IT support — a move intended to help fill the pipeline with qualified IT professionals."—Source: EdScoop



WHY THIS MATTERS:

With 150,000 IT jobs open in the US right now, its clear that finding candidates with the right qualifications isn’t easy. Read how Google and Coursera are teaming up to help fill the IT skills gap with their IT Support Certificate. —Eduwire Editors