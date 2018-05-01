Goodbye Disruption, Hello Collaboration: Ed Tech Changes Gears (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"Last week I attended the ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego, which included posh receptions and appearances by George W. Bush, John Legend, and Matthew McConaughey. If that doesn’t sound like your typical academic conference, it’s because GSV stands for Global Silicon Valley. Yes, lots of ed-tech companies chased lots of investor money while promising to improve learning."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

Innovation and collaboration have been edging out disruption. People want to build higher ed up, not dismantle it to try to reinvent the wheel. —Eduwire Editors