From Informal to Formal: The Path to IT Governance at Texas A&M University (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Texas A&M University (TAMU) is a public land-grant institution in College Station, Texas, with approximately 69,000 students and more than $900 million in research expenditures. TAMU's organizational structure contains a mix of decentralized IT units embedded into colleges and divisions and two large IT organizations offering centralized services. The senior-most IT leader is the vice president (VP) for IT and CIO, who reports to the president. The IT leader presides over the Division of IT, which offers a mix of common goods and services (networking, email, security) and fee-for-service offerings."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read how Texas A&M transitions from informal IT governance to a more robust formalized structure — it may convince you that your institution should reexamine your ITG framework. —Eduwire Editors