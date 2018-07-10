Fact or Fallacy: What’s the Best Way to Improve Campus Wi-Fi Performance? (EdTech Magazine)

"Keeping Wi-Fi networks running smoothly is a priority for campus IT teams, and they are doing so in an increasingly complex environment."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When it comes to Wi-Fi on campus, it's as much a science as it is an art. Poor bandwidth, for example, certainly contributes to wonky Wi-Fi, but sometimes the bigger problem is a physical limitation, like an elevator, and it can be harder to diagnose. While this piece doesn't provide the ultimate primer on rock-solid Wi-Fi, it's a very useful read. Share it with your tech teams. —Eduwire Editors