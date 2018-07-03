Facebook's Teachable Moment: What Higher Education Knows about Improving User Behavior (EDUCAUSE Review)

"I changed my privacy settings, did you?

Who among us did not review our Facebook privacy settings this past March? Were you spurred to do so by the Cambridge Analytica news? By Facebook's full-page apology in the New York Times?1 Perhaps you are naturally cautious and just happen to always review your social media privacy settings on the second-to-last Sunday in March?"—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is a sobering reflection of lessons learned from the Facebook / Cambridge Analytica scandal. Also, take a look at the quick tips to help users protect data both at work and at home. —Eduwire Editors