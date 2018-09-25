Topics

Expectations and Responsibility - Improving University Internal Messaging (Inside Higher Ed)

"If students aren't reading your emails, finding out about events (or other important things) via social media, or engaging with buried content in an unusually-unfriendly-to-humans 'learning' system, then that's a problem...and it's not necessarily a problem for students."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to make sure internal messaging at your institution hits all the right notes and truly connects with students? A big piece of the puzzle is keeping communications coordinated so students aren’t hit with information overload and will actually read the emails in their inbox. —Eduwire Editors