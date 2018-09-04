Evolving Into a Data-Driven Organization: Understanding the Roadblocks and Identifying the Benefits (The EvoLLLution)

"The effective collection, storage and analysis of data is critical to the success not only of our continuing education department here at Virginia Tech, but to any modern organization or company. As operating budgets continue to shrink, it is vital for leaders to consider all options when determining how to maximize their organizational efficiency and success. This includes cost-savings approaches and exploring additional ways to generate revenue. Data allows leaders to bridge the gap between where they currently find themselves and where they eventually hope to be. Simply put, that is why data has become so important to organizations such as our own."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Transitioning to use data for decision making is no small task, but your institution could reap big rewards if you make the leap and truly tap into your collected analytics. Read how to make the shift in your campus culture. —Eduwire Editors