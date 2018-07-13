Do Voice Assistant Devices Have a Place in the Classroom? (EdSurge)

"When privacy expert Bill Fitzgerald tweeted about a conversation in which an Amazon representative said that the company’s voice assistant devices are not intended for classroom use, it got over 40 retweets and more than 100 likes."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Privacy and security are paramount concerns. We can all agree on that. However, digital assistants are already here and they will be growing influences in the workplaces of tomorrow. So shouldn't students have access to them now? —Eduwire Editors