Cuyahoga Community College Moves from 5 Video Solutions to 1 Central System (EdScoop)

"Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) has made a big move to consolidate its campus video systems, migrating from five different solutions to one. The college is standardizing on Sonic Foundry's Mediasite platform for its lecture capture as well as centralized management of all academic video files."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of consolidation can go a long way. Read how centralizing the campus video system from 5 disparate solutions down to one has helped manage and serve video at Cuyahoga Community College. —Eduwire Editors