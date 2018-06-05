Copy Machines in Libraries Are ‘Going the Way of the Dodo’—Slowly (EdSurge)

"The printed book just won’t die. But another print-based technology—the copy machine—is disappearing from many academic libraries, as librarians swap the old dime-eating machines for multi-function devices that scan texts and send copies to students via email."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It should come as no surprise in our increasingly digitized age that copiers are being phased out in campus libraries, replaced with multifunction machines that can scan and print documents. But what is surprising is that students aren’t using less paper. —Eduwire Editors