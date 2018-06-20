Colleges connect the textbooks (University Business)

"Imagine a college classroom buzzing with activity: Students conduct research and build presentations using a customized, interactive tool on their laptops. Through the learning management system, the instructor can peek at their work and provide feedback—even to those taking the course online or at a satellite campus."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When it comes to digital textbooks, integration into an LMS ensures that students can connect with course materials quickly. But pulling content into the LMS can come with its own set of obstacles. —Eduwire Editors