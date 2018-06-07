Collaboration Teaches Students How to Fuse Tech and Fashion (Campus Technology)

"Microsoft and a UK-based institution have teamed up to launch a "future of fashion" incubator, a short-term intensive program where students work together on multi-disciplinary projects. The London College of Fashion, a constituent college of the University of Arts London, co-created curriculum with Microsoft for the semester-long program, which brings together students from the Fashion Business School, the School of Design & Technology and the School of Media & Communication."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This cool, collaborative pursuit lets students explore immersive, emerging technologies through the lens of fashion, from 3D “stores” for online retailers to a personal stylist app driven by AI. —Eduwire Editors