"The U.S. Department of Education is planning to add a lot more data to its College Scorecard, the online database of information about two- and four-year colleges and universities. It has been heavily criticized for lacking information on the earnings and debt for college students."—Source: The Hechinger Report

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Will the changes to the College Scorecard make it a more useful tool? Only time will tell, but these updates seem to be a step in the right direction. —Eduwire Editors