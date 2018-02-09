Build Your Own Hybrid (Inside Higher Ed)

"Blended or hybrid classes are a persistent mystery. They’re typically defined as a blend of onsite and online, so a class that might normally meet on campus twice a week would meet once a week, with the other half conducted online. The research I’ve seen on them suggests that they offer the best of both worlds educationally, and they certainly make a world of sense intuitively. But students generally don’t take them. "—Source: Inside Higher Ed



Many traditional students embrace blended learning, incorporating online courses into their schedules to build pathways that mix things up. With non-traditional students already in the majority, should we be marketing higher ed through this more flexible lens? —Eduwire Editors