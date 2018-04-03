Beyond Vocational: Adult Education Confronts the Fourth Industrial Revolution (The EvoLLLution)

"Advanced applications for big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence can take us to new heights, or plunge us into a dystopian future where robots absorb jobs, unemployment soars and precious few humans are qualified to guide the machines ethically."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the technological horizon shifts, the job market will change in tandem. While automation will replace some parts of the workforce, it will also create new positions. How do we prepare students for the jobs that don’t yet exist? The EvoLLLution digs into the details. —Eduwire Editors