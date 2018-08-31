Attracting, Supporting, and Retaining Senior Academic Technology Officers in Higher Education (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The role of the senior academic technology officer (SATO) is crucial in higher education. Those in this emerging profession need to take action to further define the role, mentor future SATOs, and advocate for its importance."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Does your institution have a SATO? Read why the role is becoming an increasingly important one to drive a school’s edtech strategies, keep up-to-date on the latest trends and emerging tools, and provide oversight and management. —Eduwire Editors