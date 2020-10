"Imagine you’re an elementary school student. Your teacher has told your class to watch several streaming videos for a class project. You might want to watch some of the videos at home, but your family doesn’t have high-speed internet."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We like to think of edtech as a democratizing force, but, in reality, it can underscore inequalities for students without access. —Eduwire Editors