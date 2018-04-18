AI Makes Room for Innovation by Automating IT Tasks (EdTech Magazine)

"While much of the interest around artificial intelligence lies in how it might change pedagogy, AI also holds promise for IT staff, who have increasing opportunities to leverage AI to revamp their workflow. Using AI to automate tedious, repetitive tasks — such as facilitating a rollout of new iPads — is a major time-saver, which ultimately could liberate teams to focus on big-picture projects and innovative initiatives."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Artificial intelligence isn’t just important in edtech applications, it also holds potential for streamlining campus IT tasks. With AI, menial tasks can be automated, freeing up time for the team to focus on higher-level IT strategies. —Eduwire Editors